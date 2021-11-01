On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 3:08 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested unconditional release waivers on 1B/OF Ryan McBroom for the purpose of allowing him to sign with an asian team.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Donnie Ecker major league bench coach and offensive coordinator and Josh Bonifay director of player development.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. Reinstated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released K Gabriel Ferraro, WR James Tyrrell, DL Nick Dheilly, LB Jontrell Rocquemore, DB David Rivers and OL Jalen Burks.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Pat Onstad general manager.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea