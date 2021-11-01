Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested unconditional release waivers on 1B/OF Ryan McBroom for the purpose of allowing him to sign with an asian team.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Donnie Ecker major league bench coach and offensive coordinator and Josh Bonifay director of player development.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a three-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. Reinstated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released K Gabriel Ferraro, WR James Tyrrell, DL Nick Dheilly, LB Jontrell Rocquemore, DB David Rivers and OL Jalen Burks.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Pat Onstad general manager.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments