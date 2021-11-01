Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested unconditional release waivers on 1B/OF Ryan McBroom for the purpose of allowing him to sign with an asian team.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Donnie Ecker major league bench coach and offensive coordinator and Josh Bonifay director of player development.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to the practice squad. Released CB Lavert Hill from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ryan Neuzil to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated WR Allen Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Brett Hundley. Placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. Reinstated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Trent Harris and LB Berardrick McKinney to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated DB Steven Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DB Aaron Robinson and LB Carter Coughlin on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released K Gabriel Ferraro, WR James Tyrrell, DL Nick Dheilly, LB Jontrell Rocquemore, DB David Rivers and OL Jalen Burks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent RW Cole Caufield to Laval (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL). Sent D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Pat Onstad general manager.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Ashleigh DeBoue women’s basketball director of operations.

