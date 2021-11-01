Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 1B Ryan McBroom.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Donnie Ecker major league bench coach and offensive coordinator and Josh Bonifay director of player development.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Hired Jeff Banister as bench coach.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to the practice squad. Released CB Lavert Hill from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ryan Neuzil to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Eric Tomlinson. Placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list and OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR Allen Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Brett Hundley and WR J.J. Nelson. Placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. Reinstated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured reserve. Released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe. Claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reinstated LB Javin White from injured reserve and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Trent Harris and LB Berardrick McKinney to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated DB Steven Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DB Aaron Robinson and LB Carter Coughlin on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed RB Derrick Henry on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released K Gabriel Ferraro, WR James Tyrrell, DL Nick Dheilly, LB Jontrell Rocquemore, DB David Rivers and OL Jalen Burks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal F Cedric Paquette two games, without pay, for boarding Anaheim F Trevor Zegras during Sunday’s game.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kevin Stenlund from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent RW Cole Caufield to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Adam Fox to a seven-year cotract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL). Sent D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to San Jose (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D’s Chaz Reddekopp, Jake Massis, Macoy Erkamps on commissioner’s exempt list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Jean-Francois David. Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR — Announced Kyle Busch will be required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season as a result of language used during a post-race interview that is in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Pat Onstad general manager.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Ashleigh DeBoue women’s basketball director of operations.

