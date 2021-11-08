Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHPs Rony Garcia, Spencer Turnbull and C Jake Rogers from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Jayce Tingler bench coach and David Popkins hitting coach.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a major league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Darren Fells. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Damon Arnette.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Thomas Morstead.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Alex Tchangam to the practice squad. Designated QB Russell Wilson, WR D’Wayne Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed OL Jon Toth to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned LW Sampo Ranta to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERES — Recalled C Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin and LW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL). Placed RW Connor Brown and C Dylan Gambrell on COVID_19 injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Matthew Strome to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman and D Artemi Kniazev from San Jose (AHL).

TMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Returned C Kris Bennett and D Riese Zmolek on loan to Iowa City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Matthew Hellickson and Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland ECHL).

East Caost Hoceky League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Mike Gornall to Reading for future considerations.

