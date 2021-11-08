Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Bryan Baker off waivers from Toronto.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHPs Rony Garcia, Spencer Turnbull and C Jake Rogers from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Jayce Tingler bench coach and David Popkins hitting coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Jose Herrera from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Reinstated INF Seth Beer and RHP Kevin Ginkel from the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Slected the contract of RHP Adrian Martinez from El Paso (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORRENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kent Klyman.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Sam Gardner and RHP Matt Mulhearn to contract extensions. Agreed to terms with INF Justin Banks, RHPs Blake Garrett and Augie Voight.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded LHP Tyler Jandron to Missoula (Pioneer League) for LHP Cole Cook.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP James Mulry to Washington for LHP McKenzie Mills.

OTTAWA TITANS —Agreed to terms with Gavin Sonnier. Traded C Andres Regault to Joliet.

SHCAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Joyce to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with INF Jake Reinhardt and LHP Mitchell Senger.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired INF Johnny Adams from Chicago (American Association).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired RHP Dan Kubiak from Charleston (Atlantic League).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush. Activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Elliot Fry from the practice squad. Waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve. Designated G Ben Cleveland to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve. Signed S Jordan Richards to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Nick McCloud to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston. Placed LT Cameron Erving and C Matt Paradis on injured reserve. Signed P Lachlan Edwards.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LBs Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived WR Breshad Perriman.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Herb Miller. Placed RB John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated CB Duke Dawson Jr. from the reserve/PUP list. Placed QB Drew Lock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Darren Fells and WR Tom Kennedy. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins and WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Damon Arnette. Signed WR Desean Jackson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ryan Connelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Timon Parris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived OL James Ferentz. Released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Thomas Morstead.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Alex Tchangam to the practice squad. Designated QB Russell Wilson, WR D’Wayne Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed OL Jon Toth to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri on loan to San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned LW Sampo Ranta to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERES — Recalled C Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Marian Studenic and Fredrik Gauthier to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassinged D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL) for conditioning.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin and LW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL). Placed D Nick Holden, RW Connor Brown and C Dylan Gambrell on COVID_19 injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Matthew Strome to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman and D Artemi Kniazev from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Placed D Ben Hutton on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled RW Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba (AHL).Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from player tryout contract.

IOWA WILD — Returned C Kris Bennett and D Riese Zmolek on loan to Iowa City (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned F Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a player tryout contract.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Matthew Hellickson and Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland ECHL).

East Caost Hoceky League

ECHL — Fined Atlanta F Gabe Guertler an undisclosed amountas a reuslt of an uncalled tripping infraction in a game against Greenville on Nov. 7. Suspended Florida LW Michael Neville for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game against Worcester on Nov. 8.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned F Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Mike Gornall to Reading for future considerations. Placed D Johnny Coughlin on injured reserve. Acquired G Brian Wilson as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Kyle Soper.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Ryan Novalis as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Carter Struthers and Bryan Etter. Activated D Chaz Reddekopp and Jake Massie from Commissioner’s Exempt List.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Chris Leitch general manager.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON — Suspended head football coach Jimmy Lake one game without pay for his actions during the first half of Saturday’s game vs. Oregon.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.