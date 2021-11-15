On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 5:27 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Luis Rojas third base coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Daniel Moskos assistant pitching coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jared “Skip” Schumaker bench coach and Turner Ward assistant hitting coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Tavien Feaster from the active roster and DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Reinstated QB Mitch Trubisky from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster and LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated QB Kurt Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Blake Bortles from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed FB Sutton Smith to the practice squad. Released WR Gary Jennings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated RB Gary Brightwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated CB Jason Pinnock from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Tavon Wilson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived T Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe from the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Garrett Pilon from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Carlos Bocanegra to a multiyear contract extension.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn