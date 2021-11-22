Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced they have exercised manager Alex Cora’s club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OFs Bill McKinney and Zach Reks from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired OF Harold Ramirez from Cleveland for cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP J.C. Mejia from Cleveland in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Jay Jackson to Atlanta in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve to practice. Waived G/DT Kahlil Mckenzie.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LT Garrett Bolles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OLB Bradley Chubb to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Will Redmond.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve. Signed LB Trent Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper, TE Chris Myarick and DB Steven Parker from the practice squad to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB T.J. Edwards to a one-year extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Trimmer from injured reserve. Promoted WR Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Joe Green on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Terminated the contracts of president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Released D Eric Gelinas.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Sean Durzi to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Released F Ivan Lodnia.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Loaned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled F Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned F Garrett Pilon to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Brett Leason from Hershey.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Tyler Busch to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released C Matt Bradley from player tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Joseph Garreffaa to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Colin Smith as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER National Soccer League

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Gaoussou Samake from ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast on a two-year contract through 2023 with options in 2024-25, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

National Women’s Soccer League

SANDIEGO WAVE FC — Acquired the rights to D Abby Dahlkemper from Houston following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

