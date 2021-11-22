Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced they have exercised manager Alex Cora’s club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a two-year contract with a club option for the 2024 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OFs Bill McKinney and Zach Reks from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired OF Harold Ramirez from Cleveland for cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP J.C. Mejia from Cleveland in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Jay Jackson to Atlanta in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Detroit C Isaiah Stewart two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation against Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James in a game on Nov. 21. Suspended Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James one game without pay for his role in the incident.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Dustin Colquitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve to practice. Waived G/DT Kahlil Mckenzie.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated C Nick Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR T.J. Vasher on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed practice squad WR Robert Foster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LT Garrett Bolles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OLB Bradley Chubb to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Will Redmond.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Brian Poole to the practice squad. Released DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed practice squad DB Jordan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DL Linval Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve. Signed LB Trent Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper, TE Chris Myarick and DB Steven Parker from the practice squad to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB T.J. Edwards to a one-year extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Trimmer from injured reserve. Promoted WR Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Joe JOnes on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Terminated the contracts of president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL) from Maine (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Released D Eric Gelinas.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Sean Durzi to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Released F Ivan Lodnia.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Loaned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled F Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned F Garrett Pilon to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Brett Leason from Hershey.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Tyler Busch to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released C Matt Bradley from player tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Joseph Garreffaa to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Colin Smith as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz and removed from roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Taylor Ross and G Sean Bonar.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Anthony Rinaldi and placed on reserve. Placed F Brett Kemp on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Jake Cass.

INDY FUEL — Released D Adam Parsells. Signed F Keegan Iverson and placed on reserve. Activated D Kirill Chayka from reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Nate Kallen from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded G Stefanos Lekkas to Wheeling.

READING ROYALS — Released F Brendan van Riemsdyk.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Hank Sorensen.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Robert Roche and placed on reserve.

SOCCER National Soccer League

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Gaoussou Samake from ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast on a two-year contract through 2023 with options in 2024-25, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Acquired the rights to D Abby Dahlkemper from Houston following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

