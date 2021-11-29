Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Atlanta OF Marcell Ozuna has retroactively received an unpaid suspension of 20 regular season games for violating Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Yoan Lopez off waivers from Atlanta. Designated OF Roman Quinn for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Quintana, OF Ben Gamel and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo on one-year contracts. Acquired RHPs Zach Thompson, Kyle Nicolas and OF Connor Scott from Miami in exchange for C Jacob Stallings. Designated INF Colin Moran for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Steven Matz on a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew Stevent on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with Cs Bryan Gonzalez and Audry Perez on minor league contracts.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Carson Cup on a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sam Curtis on a contract extension. Agreed to terms inth INF Abdiel Diaz and C/INF Angel Guzman on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released OF Kevonte Mitchell.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alec Craig to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with INF Blake Stelzer on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas DT Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsporstmanlike conduct rules following a game against Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad. Released QB Kenji Bahar from the practice squad. Placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tim Harris to the practice squad. Released OL Evin Ksiezarcsyk from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LS Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Johnny Stanton IV on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed OT Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR John Brown from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated WR Marcus Kemp from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LS Trent Sieg on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Jordan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Sharif Finch to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kyle Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to the practice squad. Released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBRUGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams. Placed OLB T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Josh Johnson and CB Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Tre Brown and OT Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Signed G Phil Haynes. Activated CB Nigel Warrior from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Kevin Byard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Joe Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Deshone Kizer from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated TE Logan Thomas from injured reserve. Placed RT Samuel Cosmi on injured reserve. Promoted C Jon Toth from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Boston LW Brad Marchand 3 games for slew-footing.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Ds Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from Chicago (AHL). Placed Ds Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce on injured reserve COVID-19 protocol.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent RW Martin Kaut to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi and D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). Loaned RW Logan Shaw to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced Fenway Sports Group acquired controlling interest in the team. Reassigned G Alex D’Orio to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Sent RW Evander Kane to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Blake Siebenaler to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL). Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Jacksonville.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nick Boka from Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed C Philipp Kurashev.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled LW Blake Christensen from Worcester (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Suspended F Kelly Bent and removed from roster.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned F Kameron Kiely to Belleville (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Connor Jones on commissioner’s exempt list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Kris Oldham.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned F Aaron Luchuk to Syracuse (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Parsells.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Charles-David Beaudoin and G Kevin Poulin to Laval. Signed Fs Louick Marcotte and Jonathan Joannette. Activated D Darick Louis-Jean from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Carter Struthers. Placed D Alex Stevens on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Dominick Procopio.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Portland F Dairon Asprilla an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a game against Colorado on Nov. 25.

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced assistant coach Anthony Pulis has departed the club.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Released MF Jonathan dos Santos.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE— Announced Manhattan SC as a new member.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.