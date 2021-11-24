Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

PRINCETON (4-2)
Kellman 1-2 0-0 2, Friberg 2-6 0-0 6, Langborg 4-8 0-0 10, Llewellyn 7-19 0-0 17, Wright 4-12 2-2 13, Allocco 1-2 0-0 2, Hooks 3-7 2-2 8, Martini 2-5 0-1 4, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Bagin 1-2 0-0 2, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Peters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 4-5 64.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (4-1)
Foster 4-7 1-2 9, Miller 3-7 2-2 8, Chaput 4-10 1-2 10, McClary 4-13 0-1 9, Papas 7-14 2-2 20, Reynolds 6-12 0-0 16, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Holmstrom 0-2 0-0 0, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 6-9 76.
Halftime_Princeton 46-39. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 10-29 (Llewellyn 3-7, Wright 3-8, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 2-6, Bagin 0-1, Martini 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 10-27 (Reynolds 4-7, Papas 4-10, McClary 1-2, Chaput 1-4, Holmstrom 0-2, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_Princeton 39 (Hooks 6), Monmouth (NJ) 38 (Papas 8). Assists_Princeton 9 (Langborg, Llewellyn, Wright, Hooks 2), Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Chaput 4). Total Fouls_Princeton 14, Monmouth (NJ) 10. A_2,234 (4,100).
