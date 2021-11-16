Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75

LEHIGH (0-3)

J.Wilson 8-10 2-2 20, Parolin 4-9 2-3 10, Knostman 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 6-11 0-1 14, M.Wilson 3-11 6-7 13, Higgins 2-4 0-0 5, Lynch 2-5 3-3 7, Fenton 1-3 0-0 3, Whitney-Sidney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 14-18 75.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (2-1)

Miller 7-12 5-5 19, Rutty 0-2 2-2 2, McClary 3-9 2-4 8, Papas 11-18 2-2 31, Reynolds 4-14 7-7 16, Ruth 2-4 1-1 5, Chaput 0-3 2-2 2, Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 21-23 85.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 47-34. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 7-20 (J.Wilson 2-3, Taylor 2-4, Higgins 1-2, Fenton 1-3, M.Wilson 1-7, Whitney-Sidney 0-1), Monmouth (NJ) 8-20 (Papas 7-13, Reynolds 1-3, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ruth 0-1). Rebounds_Lehigh 29 (Parolin 7), Monmouth (NJ) 31 (Rutty 9). Assists_Lehigh 11 (J.Wilson, Knostman 4), Monmouth (NJ) 10 (McClary 3). Total Fouls_Lehigh 19, Monmouth (NJ) 17. A_1,933 (4,100).

