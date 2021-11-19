Montana faces Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (1-2) vs. Montana (1-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Montana look to bounce back from losses. Nebraska Omaha came up short in a 79-64 game at Kansas State on Wednesday. Montana lost 79-77 to North Dakota on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kyle Luedtke and Frankie Fidler have led the Mavericks. Luedtke is averaging 12 points and 4.7 rebounds while Fidler is putting up 10 points and four rebounds per game. The Grizzlies have been led by sophomores Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney, who are scoring 10 and 13.7 per game, respectively.LOVE FOR LUEDTKE: Luedtke has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Grizzlies have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

