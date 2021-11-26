Montana St. 69, Portland 66

PORTLAND (5-2)
Vucinic 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 7-9 5-6 22, Austin 3-6 2-2 11, Meadows 5-7 0-0 10, Robertson 5-11 5-5 16, Nduka 0-1 4-4 4, Silveira 0-1 1-2 1, Sjolund 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-42 17-19 66.
MONTANA ST. (2-3)
Belo 5-6 2-5 12, Mohamed 7-10 7-8 25, Adamu 6-10 2-2 15, Bishop 4-9 1-2 10, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-1 0-2 2, Battle 1-3 0-0 2, Lecholat 1-1 0-0 3, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Gatkuoth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-19 69.
Halftime_Montana St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-15 (Wood 3-3, Austin 3-4, Robertson 1-4, Nduka 0-1, Sjolund 0-3), Montana St. 7-17 (Mohamed 4-5, Lecholat 1-1, Adamu 1-3, Bishop 1-3, Battle 0-1, Gazelas 0-2, Patterson 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 20 (Meadows 5), Montana St. 16 (Belo 7). Assists_Portland 4 (Vucinic, Austin, Meadows, Robertson 1), Montana St. 5 (Bishop 2). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Montana St. 18. A_170 (2,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments