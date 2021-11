MONTREAL (AP) — Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller scored and Montreal beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Montreal (12-11-10) will face sixth-place Orlando City, two points ahead of eighth-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference, on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Houston dropped to 6-16-12.

