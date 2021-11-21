Montreal beats Toronto FC 1-0 in Canadian Championship

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 72nd minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Sunday to successfully defend its Canadian Championship title and earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Put behind the defense by a high, looping ball from Rudy Camacho, Quioto chipped goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.
In the 90th minute, Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza hit the goalpost.
Both teams missed the MLS playoffs.
