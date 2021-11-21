On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Montreal beats Toronto FC 1-0 in Canadian Championship

The Associated Press
November 21, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 72nd minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Sunday to successfully defend its Canadian Championship title and earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Put behind the defense by a high, looping ball from Rudy Camacho, Quioto chipped goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

In the 90th minute, Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza hit the goalpost.

Both teams missed the MLS playoffs.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|22 Session 1: Transform the IT experience:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas