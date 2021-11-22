Moore hits late 3, lifts Oakland past Vermont 63-61

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Oakland edged past Vermont 63-61 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Jalen Moore sank a go-ahead 3-pointer for Oakland with 10.7 seconds left. Moore finished with 21 points and Trey Townsend had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oakland (3-2). Micah Parrish added seven rebounds.

Ryan Davis had 24 points for the Catamounts (3-2). Finn Sullivan added 12 points and six rebounds. Ben Shungu had 10 points and seven rebounds.



For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25



This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

