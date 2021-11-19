On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Morehead St. goes up against Miss. St.

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 3:31 pm
Morehead State (2-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Mississippi State earned a 77-64 win over Detroit on Wednesday, while Morehead State won easily 84-59 over Transylvania on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar has averaged 16 points and five assists while Shakeel Moore has put up 14 points and 2.3 steals. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 13.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocks while Skyelar Potter has put up 11 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MOLINAR: Molinar has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi State has scored 79.3 points per game and allowed 54 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY STATE: Mississippi State has held opposing teams to only 34.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

