Morgan St. 118, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 55

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND (0-0)

Fisher 0-1 3-4 3, Grant 2-5 10-12 15, Goodwin 4-9 1-2 9, Lewis 2-4 2-2 6, Palmer 2-7 0-0 5, Eggleston 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 2-2 0-0 4, Seabolt 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 4-4 6, Rucker 1-5 0-0 2, Quinn 0-2 1-2 1, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Callaway 0-1 0-0 0, Holliday 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 0-1 2-4 2, Staley 0-2 0-0 0, Toft 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 23-30 55.

MORGAN ST. (0-0)

Grantsaan 1-2 2-4 5, Devonish 3-4 2-2 8, Miller 7-7 2-4 16, Moore 2-6 5-6 9, Ware 9-12 4-5 27, Burke 6-9 0-0 14, Douglas 5-9 1-2 11, McGee 4-7 0-0 9, Venning 3-7 0-0 6, Nnamene 2-2 2-2 6, Horner 1-2 0-2 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Vance 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 45-69 18-27 118.

Halftime_Morgan St. 58-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 2-17 (Grant 1-1, Palmer 1-6, Callaway 0-1, Eggleston 0-1, Martin 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Staley 0-1, Rucker 0-2, Goodwin 0-3), Morgan St. 10-23 (Ware 5-8, Burke 2-4, Vance 1-1, Grantsaan 1-2, McGee 1-3, Horner 0-1, Douglas 0-2, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 21 (Crawford 4), Morgan St. 29 (Douglas, Nnamene 5). Assists_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 8 (Eggleston 3), Morgan St. 30 (Devonish 8). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 19, Morgan St. 26. A_3,678 (4,250).

