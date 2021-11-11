Morgan St. 126, Penn State Greater Allegheny 75

PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHENY (0-1)
Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 5-12 1-2 11, J.Miller 1-8 0-1 2, Oaks 5-9 0-0 12, Rainey 2-5 1-3 5, Oliver 3-6 0-2 8, Gamble 4-9 0-0 9, Killings 1-3 0-0 3, Rodney 2-4 4-6 8, Edmundson 4-11 1-1 11, Bundu 0-0 0-0 0, Conway 0-2 0-0 0, Borden 0-0 0-0 0, Major 1-1 0-2 2, Mbaye 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Stroman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 7-17 71.
MORGAN ST. (2-0)
Douglas 2-8 4-4 8, Grantsaan 7-9 8-14 22, Devonish 2-5 3-4 7, Moore 3-5 2-4 9, Ware 5-18 5-8 17, McGee 12-13 0-0 27, Burke 2-7 0-2 4, Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Vance 4-5 0-1 8, Horner 1-1 0-0 2, Nnamene 2-3 2-2 6, Bowens 3-4 0-0 6, Venning 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 47-84 26-41 126.
Halftime_Morgan St. 69-30. 3-Point Goals_Penn State Greater Allegheny 8-20 (Oaks 2-3, Edmundson 2-4, Oliver 2-4, Gamble 1-2, Killings 1-2, Rainey 0-1, Conway 0-2, Graham 0-2), Morgan St. 6-22 (McGee 3-4, Ware 2-9, Moore 1-2, Bowens 0-1, Vance 0-1, Burke 0-2, Douglas 0-3). Fouled Out_Phillips, Burke. Rebounds_Penn State Greater Allegheny 43 (J.Miller 8), Morgan St. 47 (Grantsaan 10). Assists_Penn State Greater Allegheny 13 (Oliver 3), Morgan St. 26 (Devonish 7). Total Fouls_Penn State Greater Allegheny 27, Morgan St. 21. A_3,102 (4,250).
