Mount St. Mary’s 117, Washington College (MD) 62

WASHINGTON COLLEGE (MD) (0-1)
Corrao 3-5 0-0 8, Tshibangu 1-2 0-0 2, Becker 5-11 1-1 11, Frink 4-4 1-2 9, Wright 4-9 2-4 10, Zielinski 4-9 0-0 10, Romeo 1-4 0-0 2, Schwantes 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Skrocki 0-0 0-0 0, Baqai 0-0 0-0 0, Billig 0-3 0-0 0, Fellows 0-0 0-0 0, Ziegler 0-2 2-3 2, C.Matheny 0-0 0-0 0, W.Matheny 1-2 0-0 2, Sommer 0-1 0-0 0, Genther 1-1 2-2 4, Fynes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 8-12 62.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-1)
M.Jefferson 8-8 0-1 16, Offurum 1-3 4-4 6, Opoku 7-11 0-0 14, Benjamin 7-10 0-0 20, Reaves 4-8 1-1 12, Leffew 3-4 0-0 6, Thomas 4-6 0-0 8, Barton 3-4 0-1 6, Cordilia 2-3 1-3 5, Elliott 3-7 3-3 9, Gibson 4-6 4-4 14, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Omari 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-73 14-19 117.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 61-40. 3-Point Goals_Washington College (MD) 4-25 (Corrao 2-4, Zielinski 2-5, Fynes 0-1, Romeo 0-1, Sommer 0-1, Wright 0-2, Ziegler 0-2, Becker 0-3, Billig 0-3, Smith 0-3), Mount St. Mary’s 11-25 (Benjamin 6-9, Reaves 3-7, Gibson 2-4, Leffew 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Washington College (MD) 18 (Corrao, Baqai, W.Matheny 2), Mount St. Mary’s 46 (Opoku, Barton, Cordilia, Gibson 6). Assists_Washington College (MD) 12 (Wright 5), Mount St. Mary’s 23 (Benjamin 7). Total Fouls_Washington College (MD) 18, Mount St. Mary’s 17. A_2,278 (3,500).
