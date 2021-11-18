Mt. St. Mary’s takes on Robert Morris

Mount St. Mary’s (1-3) vs. Robert Morris (0-3)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and Robert Morris look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Robert Morris lost 85-71 to Ohio on Monday, while Mount St. Mary’s came up short in an 80-55 game at Kentucky on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kahliel Spear, Jaron Williams and Rasheem Dunn have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season. For Mount St. Mary’s, Malik Jefferson, Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MALIK: In four appearances this season, Mount St. Mary’s’ Jefferson has shot 61.8 percent.

COLD SPELL: Mount St. Mary’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Mountaineers have averaged 17.3 free throws per game.

