Murphy carries Belmont past Evansville 81-43

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:13 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy registered 16 points, six rebounds and five steals as Belmont rolled past Evansville 81-43 on Saturday.

Ben Sheppard had 11 points for Belmont (1-1). Will Richard added 11 points and six rebounds. Nick Muszynski had 10 points and three assists.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (1-2). Jawaun Newton added 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

