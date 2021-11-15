Trending:
Murphy, Mutts lead Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 9:39 pm
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Radford 65-39 on Monday night.

Murphy made four of Virginia Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance. Three of VT’s 3-pointers came in the final five minutes.

Mutts started Virginia Tech’s 13-0 run in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, and the Hokies led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Mutts also capped an 8-2 spurt to start the second half for a 13-point lead.

Keve Aluma added 10 points for Virginia Tech (3-0). Murphy finished 6 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Rashun Williams had a team-high eight points for Radford (1-2), which has lost four straight in the series.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

