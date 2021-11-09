Murray St. 109, Cumberland 77

CUMBERLAND (0-0)
I.Stephens 4-5 0-0 8, Byrd 3-11 0-0 9, King 6-11 4-6 19, Ridley 3-9 2-2 9, Jackson 2-7 1-2 6, Coleman 0-0 1-2 1, Stargell 1-3 4-4 0, J.Stephens 2-5 4-7 9, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Blum 0-1 2-2 2, Negron 0-0 0-0 0, Monson 0-0 0-0 0, Streate 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 14-23 63.
MURRAY ST. (0-0)
Burns 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 12-13 3-4 32, Brown 6-11 5-8 21, Collins 2-4 2-2 8, Hill 4-8 3-4 12, Skipper-Brown 3-5 0-2 6, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hannibal 3-4 2-2 8, McMullen 3-4 0-2 6, Bostick 2-2 3-4 7, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-58 20-30 106.
Halftime_Murray St. 55-45. 3-Point Goals_Cumberland 9-24 (Byrd 3-7, King 3-7, Stargell 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Ridley 1-3, J.Stephens 1-3, Blum 0-1), Murray St. 12-24 (Williams 5-6, Brown 4-8, Collins 2-4, Hill 1-3, Sivills 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_Cumberland 20 (Byrd, Coleman 4), Murray St. 40 (Burns 9). Assists_Cumberland 7 (Stargell 5), Murray St. 23 (Hill 8). Total Fouls_Cumberland 22, Murray St. 22. A_3,109 (8,602).
