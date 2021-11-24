On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:31 pm
JAMES MADISON (5-2)

Amadi 3-8 3-5 9, Wooden 2-6 2-2 8, Falden 4-8 0-0 10, Molson 6-13 0-0 14, Morse 2-9 0-0 5, Strickland 2-3 0-3 4, Sule 4-5 2-2 10, Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Hodge 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 7-12 62.

MURRAY ST. (5-1)

Burns 5-10 0-0 10, Williams 6-11 1-2 13, Brown 5-11 0-0 13, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-9 2-2 11, Hannibal 6-12 3-5 15, Skipper-Brown 4-5 0-0 8, McMullen 2-2 0-0 4, D.Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 6-9 74.

Halftime_James Madison 30-25. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 7-22 (Falden 2-4, Molson 2-5, Wooden 2-5, Morse 1-4, Amadi 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Hodge 0-1, Strickland 0-1), Murray St. 6-17 (Brown 3-5, Hill 3-5, Burns 0-1, Collins 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, Hannibal 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Molson 9), Murray St. 36 (Burns 9). Assists_James Madison 8 (Amadi, Falden, Edwards 2), Murray St. 14 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_James Madison 9, Murray St. 13. A_117 (1,000).

