Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59

BELLARMINE (0-2)
Claycomb 2-6 0-0 4, Thelen 1-1 0-0 3, Fleming 4-8 0-0 10, Penn 1-10 2-4 4, Pfriem 1-1 0-0 3, Betz 3-7 2-4 8, Hopf 4-4 1-4 9, Tipton 4-9 5-5 15, Wieland 0-2 0-0 0, Devault 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 10-17 59.
MURRAY ST. (2-0)
Burns 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 5-8 0-1 10, Brown 10-16 3-6 29, Collins 1-8 0-0 3, Hill 4-10 1-1 10, Hannibal 2-5 8-9 12, McMullen 2-2 0-0 4, Skipper-Brown 1-1 2-5 4, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 14-22 78.
Halftime_Murray St. 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 7-20 (Fleming 2-4, Tipton 2-6, Pfriem 1-1, Thelen 1-1, Devault 1-2, Claycomb 0-1, Wieland 0-1, Betz 0-2, Penn 0-2), Murray St. 8-25 (Brown 6-11, Hill 1-5, Collins 1-8, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Bellarmine 30 (Hopf 7), Murray St. 31 (Williams 7). Assists_Bellarmine 8 (Penn 3), Murray St. 10 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 18, Murray St. 17. A_3,613 (8,602).
