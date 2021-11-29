Murray St. 98, Campbellsville 61

CAMPBELLSVILLE (0-1)
Key 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 6-12 1-2 15, Broughton 0-3 0-0 0, Carmical 2-4 2-2 7, Harding 3-8 4-4 11, K.Brown 3-6 2-2 10, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Weining 1-4 1-2 4, de Sousa 2-8 0-0 4, Ryan 3-7 0-0 7, Bush 1-3 1-2 3, Willis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 11-14 61.
MURRAY ST. (6-1)
Burns 9-11 1-2 19, Williams 4-9 1-2 9, T.Brown 8-12 1-2 20, Collins 3-8 0-0 6, Hill 5-8 4-4 15, McMullen 4-6 1-4 9, Hannibal 3-4 4-4 10, D.Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Sivills 2-4 1-2 6, Skipper-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-67 15-22 98.
Halftime_Murray St. 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville 8-26 (Wallace 2-2, K.Brown 2-4, Ryan 1-1, Carmical 1-2, Weining 1-4, Harding 1-5, Bush 0-1, Key 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Willis 0-1, Broughton 0-2, de Sousa 0-2), Murray St. 5-19 (T.Brown 3-6, Sivills 1-2, Hill 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Collins 0-4). Rebounds_Campbellsville 26 (Harding 6), Murray St. 41 (McMullen 8). Assists_Campbellsville 9 (Broughton, K.Brown 3), Murray St. 16 (Hill 8). Total Fouls_Campbellsville 16, Murray St. 13. A_2,829 (8,602).
