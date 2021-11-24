On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Murrell scores 18, Stanford beats North Carolina A&T 79-65

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 12:18 am
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Max Murrell scored a career-high 18 points and Stanford pulled away midway through the second half to beat North Carolina A&T 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Murrell was 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and made four of Stanford’s eight 3-pointers. Harrison Ingram added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (4-2).

David Beatty made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead North Carolina A&T (1-5).

The Cardinal took the lead for good three minutes into the game and built a 35-26 halftime lead. The Aggies cut the deficit to 53-49 with 10:20 to play. The Cardinal answered with a 18-2 run, capped by Murrell’s 3-pointer, and led 71-51.

Murrell had 12 points and Ingram added 10 as the Cardinal shot 55% (16 of 29) in the second half.

The Cardinal, who rebounded from a 38-point loss to Baylor, open their Pac-12 Conference schedule at Colorado on Sunday. The Aggies travel to Destin, Florida to face Samford in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

