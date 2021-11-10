Trending:
N. Colorado 67, Pacific 65

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 11:30 pm
PACIFIC (0-1)

Anderson 5-13 1-2 11, Bailey 4-10 2-3 10, Avdalovic 3-8 2-2 11, Crockrell 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 0-3 1-1 1, Outlaw 2-6 3-3 8, Freeman 7-8 0-0 14, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Byers 1-2 1-3 3, Bell 1-4 0-0 3, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-14 65.

N. COLORADO (1-0)

Jongkuch 5-9 0-1 10, Hume 3-6 3-4 10, Johnson 6-13 2-2 17, Knecht 2-7 1-1 6, Kountz 11-17 0-1 22, Kuxhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Smoots 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 6-9 67.

Halftime_N. Colorado 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 5-14 (Avdalovic 3-4, Bell 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Brown 0-1, Anderson 0-5), N. Colorado 5-22 (Johnson 3-6, Hume 1-4, Knecht 1-4, Kuxhausen 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Smoots 0-2, Kountz 0-3). Rebounds_Pacific 32 (Anderson 8), N. Colorado 29 (Jongkuch 12). Assists_Pacific 7 (Anderson, Crockrell 2), N. Colorado 9 (Jongkuch 3). Total Fouls_Pacific 16, N. Colorado 18.

