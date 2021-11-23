N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

TARLETON ST. (1-4)
Hicks 4-11 7-8 15, Bogues 3-7 0-0 6, Gipson 5-13 0-0 11, Daniel 1-7 0-0 2, Small 5-15 0-0 12, Hopkins 1-1 3-3 5, McDavid 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 10-11 53.
N. DAKOTA ST. (3-2)
Kreuser 3-9 4-4 12, Nelson 4-7 1-2 11, Cook 6-12 0-0 17, Eady 0-6 0-0 0, Guy 2-2 0-0 6, Kallman 1-2 2-2 4, Harden-Hayes 0-2 1-3 1, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Skunberg 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 17-46 8-11 54.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 3-16 (Small 2-6, Gipson 1-6, Bogues 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-2), N. Dakota St. 12-31 (Cook 5-10, Guy 2-2, Kreuser 2-5, Nelson 2-5, Skunberg 1-3, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Kallman 0-1, Eady 0-4). Fouled Out_Daniel. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 29 (Hicks 9), N. Dakota St. 33 (Kreuser, Nelson 8). Assists_Tarleton St. 6 (Daniel 3), N. Dakota St. 13 (Eady, Guy 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 17, N. Dakota St. 10. A_1,673 (5,700).
