N. Dakota St. 60, Cal Poly 57

N. DAKOTA ST. (2-0)
Kreuser 6-14 5-5 20, Nelson 4-7 1-2 10, Cook 3-8 3-4 10, Eady 3-9 1-2 8, McKinney 1-6 2-2 5, Harden-Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Kallman 0-3 0-0 0, Guy 2-3 0-0 5, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-15 60.
CAL POLY (1-1)
Koroma 4-8 1-3 9, Stevenson 2-7 0-0 4, Davison 6-15 2-2 19, Pierce 2-7 2-2 6, Taylor 2-5 1-1 6, Sanders 0-2 0-0 0, Jaakkola 2-4 3-3 7, Colvin 0-3 2-2 2, Franklin 2-2 0-0 4, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-13 57.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 30-23. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 8-27 (Kreuser 3-6, Guy 1-2, Eady 1-3, Cook 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Harden-Hayes 0-2, Kallman 0-2), Cal Poly 6-16 (Davison 5-9, Taylor 1-3, Colvin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Stevenson 0-2). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 34 (Kreuser 8), Cal Poly 26 (Pierce 6). Assists_N. Dakota St. 10 (Eady 3), Cal Poly 14 (Pierce 7). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 17, Cal Poly 16. A_1,289 (3,032).
