N. Dakota St. 88, Concordia College 44

CONCORDIA COLLEGE (0-0)
R.Nelson 8-15 0-0 16, Keller 1-4 0-0 2, Hoffer 2-4 0-0 5, Jangula 2-7 0-0 5, Motschenbacher 1-4 1-2 3, Inniger 2-8 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Pederson 2-2 0-0 6, N.Birkeland 0-0 0-0 0, Gravseth 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Votava 0-0 0-0 0, Wanzek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 2-4 44.
N. DAKOTA ST. (0-0)
Kreuser 7-11 2-4 20, G.Nelson 8-15 3-3 20, Cook 2-5 1-2 7, Harden-Hayes 2-5 3-3 7, Griesel 2-5 0-0 4, Kallman 3-7 1-1 8, Morgan 4-5 0-0 8, Skunberg 1-2 0-1 2, Guy 1-5 1-1 3, McKinney 2-3 5-6 9, Haman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 16-21 88.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Concordia College 4-11 (Pederson 2-2, Jangula 1-1, Hoffer 1-2, Fisher 0-1, Motschenbacher 0-1, R.Nelson 0-1, Inniger 0-3), N. Dakota St. 8-27 (Kreuser 4-6, Cook 2-3, Kallman 1-5, G.Nelson 1-5, Haman 0-1, Griesel 0-2, Guy 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Rebounds_Concordia College 17 (R.Nelson 6), N. Dakota St. 42 (Kreuser 12). Assists_Concordia College 5 (R.Nelson, Keller, Jangula, Motschenbacher, Inniger 1), N. Dakota St. 14 (Kallman 4). Total Fouls_Concordia College 19, N. Dakota St. 6. A_1,606 (5,700).
