NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20

Morningside (Iowa) 63, Ottawa 38

Grand View (Iowa) 38, Dickinson State (N.D.) 13

Northwestern (Iowa) 24, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7

Kansas Wesleyan def. Indiana Wesleyan, forfeit

Keiser (Fla.) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13

Marian (Ind.) 21, Southwestern (Kan.) 17

Concordia (Mich.) 47, St. Xavier (Ill.) 3

Sunday, Nov. 21

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 48, Montana Western 21

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 27

Keiser (Fla.) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.

Kansas Wesleyan at Morningside (Iowa), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) at Grand View (Iowa), 1 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) at Northwestern (Iowa), 1 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 18 Durham County Memorial Stadium At Durham, N.C.

Semifinal winners, TBD

