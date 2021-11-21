NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 20
Morningside (Iowa) 63, Ottawa 38
Grand View (Iowa) 38, Dickinson State (N.D.) 13
Northwestern (Iowa) 24, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7
Kansas Wesleyan def. Indiana Wesleyan, forfeit
Keiser (Fla.) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13
Marian (Ind.) 21, Southwestern (Kan.) 17
Concordia (Mich.) 47, St. Xavier (Ill.) 3
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 48, Montana Western 21
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 27
Keiser (Fla.) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.
Kansas Wesleyan at Morningside (Iowa), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) at Grand View (Iowa), 1 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) at Northwestern (Iowa), 1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 18
|Durham County Memorial Stadium
|At Durham, N.C.
Semifinal winners, TBD
