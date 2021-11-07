NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 35.

3. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 34.

4. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 42.

5. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 32.

6. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 31.

7. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 33.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 43.

9. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 28.

10. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 31.

11. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 28.

12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 26.

13. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 312, 28.

14. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

15. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 22.

16. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

17. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 26.

18. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 19.

19. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 312, 18.

20. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 312, 17.

21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312, 16.

22. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 15.

23. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 312, 14.

24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 13.

25. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 12.

26. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 310, 0.

27. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 309, 0.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

29. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 303, 0.

30. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 303, 0.

31. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 301, 0.

32. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 281, 5.

33. (36) David Starr, Ford, brakes, 273, 0.

34. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 242, 3.

35. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 153, 2.

36. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 1.

37. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 122, 1.

38. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, handling, 57, 0.

39. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.35 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 6 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.398 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-1; C.Elliott 2-16; R.Blaney 17-48; K.Harvick 49; R.Blaney 50; M.Truex 51-78; K.Larson 79; C.Elliott 80-119; M.Truex 120-130; K.Larson 131; C.Elliott 132-155; K.Larson 156; T.Reddick 157-160; Ku.Busch 161; K.Larson 162-235; C.Elliott 236-250; K.Larson 251; M.Truex 252-284; K.Larson 285-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 107 laps; C.Elliott, 4 times for 94 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 72 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 33 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 4 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 10; M.Truex, 4; A.Bowman, 4; R.Blaney, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; B.Keselowski, 1; J.Logano, 1; W.Byron, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 5040; 2. M.Truex, 5035; 3. D.Hamlin, 5034; 4. C.Elliott, 5032; 5. K.Harvick, 2361; 6. B.Keselowski, 2354; 7. R.Blaney, 2350; 8. J.Logano, 2336; 9. Ky.Busch, 2318; 10. W.Byron, 2306; 11. Ku.Busch, 2297; 12. C.Bell, 2279; 13. T.Reddick, 2250; 14. A.Bowman, 2240; 15. A.Almirola, 2215; 16. M.McDowell, 2152.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

