NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 Results

Friday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 150 laps, 60 points.

2. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 49.

3. (4) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150, 48.

4. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150, 51.

5. (13) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 150, 39.

6. (9) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 35.

7. (16) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 150, 30.

8. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 150, 43.

9. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150, 37.

10. (11) Austin Hill, Toyota, 150, 27.

11. (17) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 150, 26.

12. (5) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 150, 32.

13. (27) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 150, 26.

14. (14) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 150, 23.

15. (8) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 150, 23.

16. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 150, 21.

17. (10) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 150, 20.

18. (23) Drew Dollar, Toyota, 150, 19.

19. (18) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 150, 18.

20. (15) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 150, 17.

21. (25) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 149, 16.

22. (30) Will Rodgers, Toyota, 149, 15.

23. (29) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 149, 14.

24. (32) Willie Allen, Chevrolet, 149, 13.

25. (19) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 149, 12.

26. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 147, 11.

27. (31) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 147, 10.

28. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 147, 9.

29. (26) Taylor Gray, Ford, 146, 8.

30. (35) Cory Roper, Ford, 146, 7.

31. (36) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 146, 6.

32. (20) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 143, 5.

33. (34) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, garage, 106, 4.

34. (21) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, electrical, 98, 3.

35. (22) Tanner Gray, Ford, reargear, 80, 2.

36. (33) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

