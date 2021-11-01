NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Oct. 31
1. Austin Cindric, 4000 (5).
2. AJ Allmendinger, 4000 (5).
3. Noah Gragson, 4000 (3).
4. Daniel Hemric, 4000 (0).
5. Justin Allgaier, 2258 (2).
6. Justin Haley, 2207 (1).
7. Brandon Jones, 2204 (0).
8. Harrison Burton, 2157 (0).
9. Myatt Snider, 2154 (1).
10. Jeb Burton, 2148 (1).
11. Riley Herbst, 2121 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2107 (0).
13. Ty Gibbs, 663 (4).
14. Ryan Sieg, 623 (0).
15. Michael Annett, 607 (0).
16. Brandon Brown, 603 (1).
17. Josh Berry, 540 (2).
18. Josh Williams, 526 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 495 (0).
20. Tommy Joe Martins, 484 (0).
21. Brett Moffitt, 466 (0).
22. Landon Cassill, 465 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 431 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 330 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 324 (0).
26. Sam Mayer, 314 (0).
27. Ryan Vargas, 292 (0).
28. Joe Graf Jr, 284 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 263 (0).
30. JJ Yeley, 252 (0).
31. David Starr, 249 (0).
32. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
33. Jesse Little, 215 (0).
34. Gray Gaulding, 140 (0).
35. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
36. Preston Pardus, 127 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 122 (0).
38. Stefan Parsons, 116 (0).
39. Mason Massey, 116 (0).
40. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).
41. Blaine Perkins, 92 (0).
42. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
43. Colin Garrett, 83 (0).
44. Ryan Ellis, 67 (0).
45. Garrett Smithley, 62 (0).
46. Jason White, 59 (0).
47. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).
48. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
49. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).
50. Sage Karam, 50 (0).
51. Stephen Leicht, 45 (0).
52. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
53. Natalie Decker, 42 (0).
54. Will Rodgers, 40 (0).
55. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).
56. Carson Ware, 36 (0).
57. Joey Gase, 32 (0).
58. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
59. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
60. Patrick Emerling, 25 (0).
61. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
62. Loris Hezemans, 23 (0).
63. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
64. Tanner Berryhill, 18 (0).
65. Cj McLaughlin, 13 (0).
66. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
67. Dylan Lupton, 11 (0).
68. Boris Said, 6 (0).
69. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
70. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
71. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
72. Josh Bilicki, 1 (0).
73. Mike Harmon, 1 (0).
