NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 13 — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)

March 6 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

March 13 — Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)

March 20 — EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)

April 9 — Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)

April 24 — Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)

May 8 — Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 15 — Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)

May 22 — Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)

May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

June 5 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)

June 12 — Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (Kyle Busch)

June 19 — Tennessee Lottery 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 27 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Austin Cindric)

July 3 — Henry 180 (Kyle Busch)

July 10 — Credit Karma Money 250 (Kyle Busch)

July 17 — Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 7 — Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 14 — Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 21 — New Holland 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 27 — Wawa 250 (Justin Haley)

Sept. 4 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 11 — Go Bowling 250 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 17 — Food City 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

Sept. 25 — Alsco Uniforms 302 (Josh Berry)

Oct. 2 — Sparks 300 at Talladega (Brandon Brown)

Oct. 9 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 16 — Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 (John H. Nemechek)

Oct. 23 — Kansas Lottery 300 (Ty Gibbs)

Oct. 30 — Dead On Tools 250 (Noah Gragson)

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (Daniel Hemric)

