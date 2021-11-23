Trending:
Nashville 3, Orlando City 1

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:22 pm
Orlando City 1 0 1
Nashville 1 2 3

First Half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 11 (Pereyra), 14th minute; 2, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 17 (Godoy), 21st.

Second Half_3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 18 (Sapong), 74th; 4, Nashville, Cadiz, 3 (Lovitz), 90th+5.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 38th; Mendez, Orlando City, 65th; Anibaba, Nashville, 85th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Corey Parker, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Emanuel Mas (Silvester Van der Water, 90th+2), Ruan; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Alexandre Pato, 81st), Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike, Benji Michel (Nani, 76th), Chris Mueller (Tesho Akindele, 82nd).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller (Jalil Anibaba, 83rd), Walker Zimmermann; Anibal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Brian Anunga, 90th+1), Dax McCarty (Alex Muyl, 90th); C.J. Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 82nd).

