National League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Bryce Harper, Phillies 17 9 2 348 Juan Soto, Nationals 6 11 7 274 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres 2 5 15 244 Brandon Crawford, Giants 4 2 1 213 Trey Turner, Nationals/Dodgers 1 3 3 185 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – – 1 128 Austin Riley, Braves – – – 111 Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals – – 1 62 Freddie Freeman, Braves – – – 43 Max Muncy, Dodgers – – – 38 Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – – – 33 Nick Castellanos Reds – – – 24 Ozzie Albies, Braves – – – 12 Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers – – – 14 Corbin Burnes, Brewers – – – 9 Joey Votto, Reds – – – 8 Willy Adames, Brewers – – – 8 Manny Machado, Padres – – – 7 Zack Wheller, Phillies – – – 6 Adam Wainwright, Cardinals – – – 3 LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants – – – 1 Kevin Gausman, Giants – – – 1 Buster Posey, Giants – – – 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.