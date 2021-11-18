National League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Bryce Harper, Phillies
|17
|9
|2
|348
|Juan Soto, Nationals
|6
|11
|7
|274
|Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
|2
|5
|15
|244
|Brandon Crawford, Giants
|4
|2
|1
|213
|Trey Turner, Nationals/Dodgers
|1
|3
|3
|185
|Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
|–
|–
|1
|128
|Austin Riley, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|111
|Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals
|–
|–
|1
|62
|Freddie Freeman, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|43
|Max Muncy, Dodgers
|–
|–
|–
|38
|Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
|–
|–
|–
|33
|Nick Castellanos Reds
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Ozzie Albies, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|12
|Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Corbin Burnes, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Joey Votto, Reds
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Willy Adames, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Manny Machado, Padres
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Zack Wheller, Phillies
|–
|–
|–
|6
|Adam Wainwright, Cardinals
|–
|–
|–
|3
|LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Kevin Gausman, Giants
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Buster Posey, Giants
|–
|–
|–
|1
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments