National League MVP Votes

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 8:47 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Bryce Harper, Phillies 17 9 2 348
Juan Soto, Nationals 6 11 7 274
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres 2 5 15 244
Brandon Crawford, Giants 4 2 1 213
Trey Turner, Nationals/Dodgers 1 3 3 185
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals 1 128
Austin Riley, Braves 111
Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals 1 62
Freddie Freeman, Braves 43
Max Muncy, Dodgers 38
Bryan Reynolds, Pirates 33
Nick Castellanos Reds 24
Ozzie Albies, Braves 12
Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers 14
Corbin Burnes, Brewers 9
Joey Votto, Reds 8
Willy Adames, Brewers 8
Manny Machado, Padres 7
Zack Wheller, Phillies 6
Adam Wainwright, Cardinals 3
LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants 1
Kevin Gausman, Giants 1
Buster Posey, Giants 1

