Navy faces Washington College

Washington College vs. Navy (3-2)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen will be taking on the Shoremen of Division III Washington College. Navy is coming off a 77-66 win over Furman in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John Carter Jr. has averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for Navy. Daniel Deaver is also a big contributor, with nine points and 4.2 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Carter has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy went 3-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Midshipmen scored 70.3 points per matchup in those four contests.

