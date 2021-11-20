Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Navy goes up against Furman

The Associated Press
November 20, 2021 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Navy (1-2) vs. Furman (3-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes up against Navy in an early season matchup. Furman won at home over Radford 81-64 on Friday, while Navy fell 77-60 at Louisville on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mike Bothwell, Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 69 percent of all Paladins scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Carter Jr. has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Furman offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Paladins 16th nationally. Navy has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65.2 possessions per game (ranked 303rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas