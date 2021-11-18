Navy visits Radford

Navy (1-2) vs. Radford (1-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Radford look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big road losses this past Monday. Radford lost 65-39 to Virginia Tech, while Navy came up short in a 77-60 game at Louisville.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: John Carter Jr. and Daniel Deaver have led the Midshipmen. Carter has averaged 12.7 points and five rebounds while Deaver has put up 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Camron McNeil and Rashun Williams, who are averaging 8.7 and 8.7 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Carter has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST FIVE: Navy has scored 61 points while allowing 70.7 points over its last five games. Radford has averaged 58.3 points while giving up 70 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.