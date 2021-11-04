Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 7:06 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Canton 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
G League 0 0 .000
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000
Capital City 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000
Motor City 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000
Windy City 0 0 .000
Grand Rapids 0 0 .000
Lakeland 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000
Raptors 0 0 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000
Long Island 0 0 .000
Greensboro 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 0 .000
Westchester 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham Squadron at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham Squadron at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Canton, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes, 3 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

