NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Canton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham Squadron at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham Squadron at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Motor City Cruise at Canton, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes, 3 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
