NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:36 pm
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000
Maine 2 0 1.000
Motor City 1 0 1.000 ½
Stockton 2 0 1.000
Iowa 2 0 1.000
Birmingham 2 0 1.000
Capital City 2 0 1.000
Delaware 1 0 1.000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½
South Bay 1 0 1.000 ½
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 ½
Ciudad de Mexico 1 1 .500 1
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Windy City 1 1 .500 1
G League 0 1 .000
Austin 0 1 .000
Long Island 0 1 .000
Greensboro 0 2 .000 2
Westchester 0 2 .000 2
Sioux Falls 0 2 .000 2
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
College Park 0 2 .000 2
Lakeland 0 2 .000 2
Santa Cruz 0 2 .000 2
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 2
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 1
Grand Rapids 0 0 .000 1
Raptors 0 0 .000 1

___

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 126, Cleveland 124

Iowa 129, Sioux Falls 125, 2OT

Tuesday’s Games

Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

false City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

