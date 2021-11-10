NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Motor City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Delaware
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|South Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Sioux Falls
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|G League
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|College Park
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Greensboro
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Lakeland
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Westchester
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ciudad de Mexico 110, Lakeland 96
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments