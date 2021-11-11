On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:03 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000
Iowa 2 0 1.000
Birmingham 2 0 1.000
Maine 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 2 0 1.000
Stockton 2 0 1.000
Motor City 1 0 1.000 ½
Delaware 1 0 1.000 ½
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 ½
South Bay 1 0 1.000 ½
Agua Caliente 1 0 1.000 ½
Capital City 2 1 .667 ½
Ciudad de Mexico 2 1 .667 ½
Long Island 1 1 .500 1
Windy City 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 1
Sioux Falls 0 2 .000 2
G League 0 2 .000 2
Santa Cruz 0 2 .000 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 .000 1
College Park 0 2 .000 2
Greensboro 0 3 .000
Raptors 0 0 .000 1
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 2
Austin 0 1 .000
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
Lakeland 0 3 .000
Westchester 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 109, Capital City 103, OT

Rio Grande Valley 123, Greensboro 101

Agua Caliente 115, G League 101

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.

