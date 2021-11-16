On Air: Innovation In Government
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 4 0 1.000
Iowa 3 0 1.000 ½
Wisconsin 3 0 1.000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 3 0 1.000 ½
Raptors 2 0 1.000 1
South Bay 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1
Capital City 3 1 .750 1
Maine 3 1 .750 1
Stockton 3 1 .750 1
Agua Caliente 3 1 .750 1
Delaware 2 1 .667
Birmingham 2 2 .500 2
Cleveland 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 1 1 .500 2
Austin 1 1 .500 2
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 2
Ciudad de Mexico 2 3 .400
Long Island 1 2 .333
Motor City 1 2 .333
Grand Rapids 1 2 .333
Sioux Falls 1 3 .250 3
Santa Cruz 1 3 .250 3
Windy City 1 3 .250 3
Lakeland 1 3 .250 3
G League 0 3 .000
College Park 0 2 .000 3
Greensboro 0 4 .000 4
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 3
Westchester 0 4 .000 4

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa 124, Grand Rapids 109

Stockton 102, Agua Caliente 83

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

