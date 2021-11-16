NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|South Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Capital City
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Maine
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Stockton
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Agua Caliente
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Motor City
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Santa Cruz
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Lakeland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|G League
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|College Park
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Greensboro
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Westchester
|0
|4
|.000
|4
Monday’s Games
Iowa 124, Grand Rapids 109
Stockton 102, Agua Caliente 83
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
