NBAGL Glance

November 23, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 5 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 5 0 1.000
Texas 5 1 .833 ½
Maine 5 1 .833 ½
Delaware 4 1 .800 1
Iowa 3 1 .750
Raptors 3 1 .750
Stockton 3 1 .750
South Bay 3 1 .750
Austin 2 1 .667 2
Motor City 3 2 .600 2
Grand Rapids 3 2 .600 2
Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 2
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 2
Capital City 3 3 .500
Lakeland 3 3 .500
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500
Birmingham 2 2 .500
Memphis 2 2 .500
Long Island 2 4 .333
Santa Cruz 2 4 .333
Cleveland 2 4 .333
Ciudad de Mexico 2 6 .250
Sioux Falls 1 3 .250
G League 1 3 .250
Salt Lake City 1 3 .250
Westchester 1 4 .200 4
Windy City 1 6 .143 5
College Park 0 4 .000
Greensboro 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Ciudad de Mexico 123

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

