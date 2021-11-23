NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Maine
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Delaware
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Stockton
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|South Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Motor City
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Capital City
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|G League
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Windy City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|College Park
|0
|4
|.000
|4½
|Greensboro
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 125, Ciudad de Mexico 123
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
