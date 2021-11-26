NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|5
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Maine
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Delaware
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Stockton
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|South Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Oklahoma City
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Motor City
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Capital City
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Santa Cruz
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Sioux Falls
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|G League
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|Salt Lake City
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|Windy City
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|College Park
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|Greensboro
|0
|6
|.000
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
