Sports News

NBAGL Glance

November 26, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 0 1.000
Wisconsin 5 0 1.000 ½
Texas 5 1 .833 1
Maine 5 1 .833 1
Delaware 4 1 .800
Stockton 4 1 .800
Iowa 3 1 .750 2
Raptors 3 1 .750 2
South Bay 3 1 .750 2
Oklahoma City 5 3 .625 2
Motor City 4 3 .571
Grand Rapids 4 3 .571
Capital City 3 3 .500 3
Agua Caliente 3 3 .500 3
Lakeland 3 3 .500 3
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 3
Birmingham 2 2 .500 3
Memphis 2 2 .500 3
Austin 2 2 .500 3
Santa Cruz 2 4 .333 4
Cleveland 2 4 .333 4
Westchester 2 4 .333 4
Long Island 2 5 .286
Ciudad de Mexico 2 6 .250 5
Sioux Falls 1 3 .250 4
G League 1 3 .250 4
Salt Lake City 1 4 .200
Windy City 1 6 .143
College Park 0 4 .000 5
Greensboro 0 6 .000 6

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

