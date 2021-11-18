NC A&T 77, Greensboro 69

GREENSBORO (0-1)

Brown 4-12 4-4 13, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Collins 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 3-7 0-0 8, Meertins 1-6 0-0 3, Sergi 2-4 0-0 6, Huggins 2-3 1-2 5, Gary 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 2-3 3-4 7, Weatherspoon 2-3 0-0 4, Moser 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 2-3 4-4 8, Martinek-Jenne 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-14 69.

NC A&T (1-3)

Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 5-10 2-5 13, Morrice 1-2 1-2 3, Beatty 4-9 0-1 10, Langley 3-5 2-2 8, Maye 8-10 2-3 18, Filmore 1-2 0-0 2, Whatley 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 3-7 0-0 8, Duke 3-6 2-2 8, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3, Brooks 0-0 2-2 2, Crews 0-0 0-2 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 30-62 11-20 77.

Halftime_NC A&T 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Greensboro 9-31 (Sergi 2-4, Hill 2-5, Martinek-Jenne 1-1, Williams 1-3, Collins 1-4, Brown 1-6, Meertins 1-6, Moser 0-2), NC A&T 6-25 (Beatty 2-5, Horton 2-5, Matthews 1-3, Watson 1-4, Langley 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Duke 0-2, Whatley 0-3). Rebounds_Greensboro 28 (Brown 7), NC A&T 31 (Maye 7). Assists_Greensboro 16 (Collins, Sergi 3), NC A&T 16 (Langley 6). Total Fouls_Greensboro 16, NC A&T 16. A_3,045 (5,700).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.